Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,700,000 after buying an additional 18,441 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 507,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,684,000 after buying an additional 142,341 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $982,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $923,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.

ASND opened at $155.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.93 and a 200-day moving average of $158.49. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

