ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,938,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,836,000 after buying an additional 71,082 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $55.30 on Wednesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.32 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 115.21 and a beta of 1.42.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 28,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $1,805,945.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,818.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $1,941,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,605.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,423 shares of company stock valued at $9,121,389 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

