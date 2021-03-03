Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 3,777 Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the third quarter worth approximately $810,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 17.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 787,244 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 117,735 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 28.0% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 915,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 25.8% in the third quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 63,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the third quarter worth approximately $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $426.69 million, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.72. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Coelho sold 6,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $27,915.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,116.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Bailey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $43,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,716.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,883 shares of company stock valued at $266,924. Company insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

