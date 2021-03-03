Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys New Position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 528,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after purchasing an additional 83,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,307,000.

Shares of AAAU stock opened at $17.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.69. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.49 and a fifty-two week high of $20.63.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.