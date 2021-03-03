Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Lowers Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 296.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Susquehanna lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.20.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $220,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 952 shares in the company, valued at $139,744.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $754,350.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $150.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.29 and a twelve month high of $156.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.59 and its 200 day moving average is $137.17.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

