Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 4,270 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 79.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,629 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Popular were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BPOP. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Popular by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 4.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 6.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 0.7% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 87,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Popular by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Popular stock opened at $67.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.21. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $70.68. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. Popular had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

In other Popular news, EVP Juan Guerrero sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $435,120.00. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $115,226.00. Insiders have sold a total of 15,700 shares of company stock worth $1,006,046 in the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BPOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

