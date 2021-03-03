Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 61.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.1% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,470,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AJG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.80.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $121.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $65.09 and a one year high of $129.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.06.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 12,600 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total transaction of $1,502,298.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 33,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,213.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,650 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total value of $805,248.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,837 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,042.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,025 shares of company stock worth $3,104,286 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

