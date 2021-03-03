Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director Jeffrey Osher Sells 149,782 Shares of Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director Jeffrey Osher sold 149,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $7,345,309.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,183.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Jeffrey Osher also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 25th, Jeffrey Osher sold 56,023 shares of Green Dot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $2,833,643.34.
- On Friday, January 8th, Jeffrey Osher sold 13,500 shares of Green Dot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $824,040.00.
- On Wednesday, January 6th, Jeffrey Osher sold 139,990 shares of Green Dot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $8,372,801.90.
- On Tuesday, December 22nd, Jeffrey Osher sold 1,230 shares of Green Dot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $72,594.60.
- On Friday, December 18th, Jeffrey Osher sold 8,880 shares of Green Dot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $525,696.00.
Shares of GDOT opened at $47.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 52.89 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot Co. has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $64.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.70.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on GDOT shares. Northland Securities downgraded Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Green Dot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.58.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Green Dot by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 313,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,504,000 after purchasing an additional 44,406 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the third quarter valued at $3,270,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 188,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after acquiring an additional 20,933 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Green Dot by 536.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 381,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 321,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Green Dot by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 12,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.
Green Dot Company Profile
Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.
