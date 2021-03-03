Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director Jeffrey Osher Sells 149,782 Shares of Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director Jeffrey Osher sold 149,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $7,345,309.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,183.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeffrey Osher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 25th, Jeffrey Osher sold 56,023 shares of Green Dot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $2,833,643.34.

On Friday, January 8th, Jeffrey Osher sold 13,500 shares of Green Dot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $824,040.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Jeffrey Osher sold 139,990 shares of Green Dot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $8,372,801.90.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Jeffrey Osher sold 1,230 shares of Green Dot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $72,594.60.

On Friday, December 18th, Jeffrey Osher sold 8,880 shares of Green Dot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $525,696.00.

Shares of GDOT opened at $47.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 52.89 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot Co. has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $64.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.70.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.13. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $284.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GDOT shares. Northland Securities downgraded Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Green Dot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Green Dot by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 313,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,504,000 after purchasing an additional 44,406 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the third quarter valued at $3,270,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 188,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after acquiring an additional 20,933 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Green Dot by 536.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 381,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 321,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Green Dot by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 12,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

