Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 84.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth $2,214,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 183,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,689,000 after acquiring an additional 115,970 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 155.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 431,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,318,000 after acquiring an additional 262,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth $3,361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $150.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $97.55 and a fifty-two week high of $159.46.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.33. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.33%.

CSL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Longbow Research raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.57.

In related news, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total value of $2,340,254.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,139.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $840,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,743.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,176 shares of company stock valued at $5,136,067 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

Read More: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.