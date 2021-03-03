Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) had its price target raised by Barrington Research from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CMCO. Colliers Securities lifted their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $51.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 71.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.60 and its 200-day moving average is $39.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.63. Columbus McKinnon has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $54.65.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,359,000 after acquiring an additional 21,580 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 15,731 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,243,000 after acquiring an additional 14,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

