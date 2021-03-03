Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Trading 8.8% Higher

Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) rose 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $187.37 and last traded at $186.98. Approximately 638,846 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,364,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.90.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Appian from $193.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Appian from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

Get Appian alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.25 and a beta of 2.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $81.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.55 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 211,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.59, for a total transaction of $53,365,699.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 8,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.94, for a total value of $1,383,269.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,044.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 301,888 shares of company stock valued at $66,786,269. 46.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPN. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Appian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Appian by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Appian during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Appian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Appian (NASDAQ:APPN)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.