Rightmove’s (RTMVY) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their sell rating on shares of Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded Rightmove from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

RTMVY stock opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.03. Rightmove has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $18.35.

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

