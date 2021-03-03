Contrasting Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) and Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN)

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) and Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Enel pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Clearway Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Clearway Energy pays out -1,300.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Clearway Energy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Clearway Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Enel and Clearway Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel 1 0 7 1 2.89 Clearway Energy 0 4 0 0 2.00

Clearway Energy has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.93%. Given Clearway Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Clearway Energy is more favorable than Enel.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enel and Clearway Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel $89.98 billion 1.06 $2.43 billion N/A N/A Clearway Energy $1.03 billion 5.56 -$11.00 million ($0.10) -284.50

Enel has higher revenue and earnings than Clearway Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Enel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.0% of Clearway Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Clearway Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Enel and Clearway Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel 6.02% 9.29% 2.49% Clearway Energy 3.81% 2.27% 0.53%

Volatility and Risk

Enel has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clearway Energy has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Enel beats Clearway Energy on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enel

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines. It is also involved in energy and infrastructure engineering; research and development in sciences and engineering; the cogeneration of electricity and heat; the construction and management of manages port infrastructure; product, plant, and equipment certification; mining; finance; energy products marketing; trading; and fuel trading and logistics operations. In addition, the company engages in construction and management of LNG regasification infrastructure; desalinization and water supply; electricity system monitoring; and optical fiber network operation activities. Further, it provides testing, inspection, and certification; engineering and consulting; legal; metering, remote control, and connectivity through power line communication; business consulting, administrative, management consulting, and corporate planning; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering; personnel administration, information technology, real estate, and business; electronic plant installation, maintenance, and repairing; and security services. Additionally, the company offers water systems; public lighting systems and services; electric mobility; and environmental studies services. It operates renewable, wind, thermal, hydroelectric, nuclear, photovoltaic, and geothermal power plants. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of October 12, 2020, it had contracted generation portfolio of 7,000 megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems. The company also owns thermal infrastructure assets with an aggregate steam and chilled water capacity of 1,530 net MW thermal equivalent; and electric generation capacity of 139 net MWs. Its thermal infrastructure assets provide steam, hot water and/or chilled water, and electricity to commercial businesses, universities, hospitals, and governmental units. Clearway Energy, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

