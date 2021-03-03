Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.43.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Chardan Capital upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

NYSE:EBS opened at $99.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Emergent BioSolutions has a 1-year low of $46.37 and a 1-year high of $137.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.99.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.95. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. Equities analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Kramer sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $2,409,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,562,863.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBS. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 604.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the third quarter worth $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 560.7% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

