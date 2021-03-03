CI Investments Inc. Acquires 442 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 106.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 322.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $1,088,374.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,994,751.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Arthur Ajemyan sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $272,294.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,519.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,019 shares of company stock worth $4,183,586. 3.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

Shares of RS stock opened at $138.69 on Wednesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.57 and a fifty-two week high of $139.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 5.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.59.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.