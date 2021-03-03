Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 155.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FCPT shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of FCPT stock opened at $27.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.84. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 45.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

