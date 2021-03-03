CI Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WOR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,783,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,607,000 after acquiring an additional 493,110 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $4,771,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 628.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 79,360 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 4.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,802,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,506,000 after acquiring an additional 72,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WOR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Worthington Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of WOR opened at $68.13 on Wednesday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.28 and a 12 month high of $69.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.37 and its 200-day moving average is $50.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $731.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 759 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $43,171.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,822.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

