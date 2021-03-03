Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.00.

LECO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, February 15th.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $119.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Lincoln Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $125.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.44.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The business had revenue of $693.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

In other news, SVP Thomas A. Flohn sold 5,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $610,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.12, for a total transaction of $668,743.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,425,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,693,000 after purchasing an additional 72,963 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,919,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,667,000 after purchasing an additional 53,710 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,216,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,936 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,214,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,821,000 after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 240.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,862,000 after purchasing an additional 727,921 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.