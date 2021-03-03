Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) shot up 9.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.57 and last traded at $3.46. 916,569 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 3,349,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SIFY shares. TheStreet raised Sify Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.62.
Sify Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIFY)
Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services.
