Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) shot up 9.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.57 and last traded at $3.46. 916,569 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 3,349,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SIFY shares. TheStreet raised Sify Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.62.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sify Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Sify Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 628,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 88,100 shares during the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services.

