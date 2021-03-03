Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) Senior Officer Lucie Guillemette Acquires 3,479 Shares of Stock

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) Senior Officer Lucie Guillemette acquired 3,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$24.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,239.67. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at C$877,951.50.

Shares of AC stock opened at C$26.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 757.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.60. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$9.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.22.

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C($4.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.68) by C($1.40). The business had revenue of C$827.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$836.76 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AC. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$21.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cormark increased their target price on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Canada (AC.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.46.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

