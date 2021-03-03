Insider Selling: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Insider Sells 800 Shares of Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $107,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Monday, January 25th, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00.

EA stock opened at $136.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.14. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The company has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $365,597,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Electronic Arts by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 11,579 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,764,033 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $396,915,000 after buying an additional 205,948 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Electronic Arts by 442.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 84,100 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $12,077,000 after buying an additional 68,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $2,506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

