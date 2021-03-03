HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Director Franklin Myers Purchases 3,310 Shares of Stock

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Director Franklin Myers purchased 3,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $124,356.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,189.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock opened at $36.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.83. HollyFrontier Co. has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Argus cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HollyFrontier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter worth $46,952,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 375,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,709,000 after purchasing an additional 97,492 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 105,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 12,427 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

