Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) CFO Sean A. Cassidy Sells 2,221 Shares of Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 2,221 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $172,016.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,470 shares in the company, valued at $12,428,401.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ARVN opened at $77.51 on Wednesday. Arvinas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $92.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.28 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.50.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARVN. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $58.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 38,020 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 17,017 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 194.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,154,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,144,000 after purchasing an additional 762,484 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 402.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 168,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

