Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,270,000 shares, a growth of 145.1% from the January 28th total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

In related news, major shareholder David S. Richmond sold 278,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $308,717.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder David S. Richmond sold 42,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $43,723.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMTI. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the third quarter worth $32,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Medical by 153.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RMTI shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Rockwell Medical from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of RMTI stock opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The company has a market capitalization of $133.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19. Rockwell Medical has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $3.85.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

