Nick Wilkinson Sells 10,700 Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Stock

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) insider Nick Wilkinson sold 10,700 shares of Dunelm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,286 ($16.80), for a total value of £137,602 ($179,777.89).

DNLM opened at GBX 1,309 ($17.10) on Wednesday. Dunelm Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 596.50 ($7.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,601.48 ($20.92). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,239.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,307.34.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $8.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Dunelm Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.38%.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,113.33 ($14.55).

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

