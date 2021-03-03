State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $2.74 Million Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COLM. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 1,581.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 578,732 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,569,000 after purchasing an additional 544,311 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $240,605,000 after purchasing an additional 201,430 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 503,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,994,000 after acquiring an additional 179,443 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 279,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,336,000 after acquiring an additional 140,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter worth $11,413,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.52, for a total transaction of $367,842.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Peter J. Bragdon sold 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $118,710.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,307 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,670 shares of company stock worth $31,631,982 over the last 90 days. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COLM shares. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Sunday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $102.52 on Wednesday. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $51.82 and a 52-week high of $112.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. Research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

