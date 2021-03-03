Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 270.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 109,678 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Entegris in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the third quarter valued at $512,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 89,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 29,620 shares during the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $307,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,236.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ENTG stock opened at $104.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 53.36 and a beta of 1.33. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.12 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.48.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.40.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

