ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 1,802 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 395.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 220.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,093.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VNO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Truist upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.18.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $43.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.28. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $27.64 and a 52 week high of $56.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 150.59 and a beta of 1.48.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.31%. Research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 60.74%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Further Reading: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.