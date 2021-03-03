Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.54 Million Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 60.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,900 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 39,856 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,516,376 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,163,177,000 after purchasing an additional 583,234 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,373,894 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $320,284,000 after acquiring an additional 757,258 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,036,393 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $240,568,000 after acquiring an additional 886,133 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,847,866 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $179,542,000 after acquiring an additional 713,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,014,877 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $179,687,000 after acquiring an additional 185,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $64.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $65.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.80 and its 200-day moving average is $53.34.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on LVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Article: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.