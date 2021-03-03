Sigma Planning Corp Buys 790 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,246 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 457.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,128 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 45.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,234 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,853 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FBC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

NYSE FBC opened at $44.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.54. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $47.92.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.47. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 6.94%.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

