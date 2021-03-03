Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Ventas by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 125,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 37,741 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Ventas by 4.7% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 15,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,443,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,307,000 after buying an additional 4,723,283 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its holdings in Ventas by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 32,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,700 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $199,948.00. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $850,475.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 735,615 shares in the company, valued at $34,610,685.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,976 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,224 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR opened at $53.01 on Wednesday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.25.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VTR. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.11.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

