Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 679 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of THC. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 202,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on THC. Citigroup upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

THC opened at $53.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -409.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.06. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $54.25.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $3.62. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 408,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $16,341,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 958,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,339,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 302,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $12,461,746.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,699,527 shares of company stock worth $69,075,186. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

