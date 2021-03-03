Sigma Planning Corp Buys 6,496 Shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Zogenix were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 90,530 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zogenix during the third quarter valued at about $6,073,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zogenix by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 387,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 206,350 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Zogenix by 4.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zogenix by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,447,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,888,000 after purchasing an additional 306,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZGNX opened at $20.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day moving average of $21.08. Zogenix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $32.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.60.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.21). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 8,758.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes transformative therapies to enhance the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS); and which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

