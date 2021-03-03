Sigma Planning Corp Sells 19,140 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 94.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,140 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPGI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.54.

NYSE SPGI opened at $332.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $324.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.98. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.05 and a 12-month high of $379.87. The company has a market capitalization of $80.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

