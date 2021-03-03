Sigma Planning Corp Has $375,000 Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $319,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 36,552.9% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 18,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 18,642 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,644,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,027,000 after purchasing an additional 521,139 shares during the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 925.9% in the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 182,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after buying an additional 164,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPC opened at $56.03 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $57.07. The company has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

