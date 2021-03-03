Sigma Planning Corp Makes New Investment in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMB. NBW Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 300,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after acquiring an additional 25,685 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,593,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,356,000 after buying an additional 787,025 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 386,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after buying an additional 16,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $316,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

Shares of The Williams Companies stock opened at $23.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.97. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $24.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. This is an increase from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

