Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,866 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,267 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter worth $212,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,213 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

BUD stock opened at $59.18 on Wednesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $72.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.59 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BUD. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Recommended Story: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.