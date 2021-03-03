Sigma Planning Corp Has $349,000 Stake in OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in OFS Capital were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in OFS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in OFS Capital by 177.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 95,840 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 27.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC raised its position in shares of OFS Capital by 17.2% during the third quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 134,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 19,783 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Get OFS Capital alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

OFS stock opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $111.81 million, a P/E ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.88. OFS Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $10.69.

OFS Capital Company Profile

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

Further Reading: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS).

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.