Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Up 10%

Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) shot up 10% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $115.96 and last traded at $111.38. 1,601,486 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 2,201,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.26.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FLGT. BTIG Research lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fulgent Genetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.36 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.78.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,662 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $550,159.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,882,483.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLGT. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

