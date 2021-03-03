Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 9,273 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,155,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 246,760 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after acquiring an additional 107,663 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 637,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,652 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 4,287.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 359,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 351,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 470,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 71,406 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETRN. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America raised Equitrans Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Equitrans Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.

NYSE:ETRN opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $367.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.15 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 15.27%. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering System segment include 990 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 445,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 920 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.