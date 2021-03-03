Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FITB. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.15.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $36.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.16. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $257,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,563,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,507 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,657,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,530,000 after purchasing an additional 325,960 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,987,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,021,000 after purchasing an additional 149,638 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,684,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,972,000 after purchasing an additional 36,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,484,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,483,000 after purchasing an additional 240,823 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

