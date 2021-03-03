Royce & Associates LP Grows Position in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Lazydays were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LAZY. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Lazydays during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lazydays by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lazydays during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lazydays by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lazydays during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 32.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lazydays news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.55 per share, with a total value of $58,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAZY stock opened at $20.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.79. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $197.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.68.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories.

