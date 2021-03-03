First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Shares Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,426,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,841,000 after acquiring an additional 998,388 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,642,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,073,000 after acquiring an additional 531,909 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,312,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,815,000 after acquiring an additional 279,840 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 939,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 380,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 124,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FMBI. Stephens lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Midwest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

In related news, EVP Kevin P. Geoghegan acquired 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $25,003.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 9,603 shares in the company, valued at $147,213.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $20.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.27.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

