New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $9.38 Million Stake in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 80,592 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.66% of Harsco worth $9,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Harsco by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Harsco by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Harsco by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Harsco by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Harsco by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HSC opened at $17.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.92, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. Harsco Co. has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day moving average is $16.36.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Harsco had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $508.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Harsco Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Argus cut Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

In related news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $257,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

