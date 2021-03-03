Royce & Associates LP Reduces Stake in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Employers were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Employers by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Employers by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. THB Asset Management raised its position in shares of Employers by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 17,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,846 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Employers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $578,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Employers by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EIG. TheStreet raised Employers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

EIG stock opened at $33.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $949.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of -0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.34 and a 200 day moving average of $32.13. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.53 and a twelve month high of $41.11.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.05. Employers had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Employers’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

