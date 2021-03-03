Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Snap from $27.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Snap from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Snap from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snap currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.21.

SNAP opened at $64.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.30 billion, a PE ratio of -86.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.19. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $911.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.44 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 11,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $555,228.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,765,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,939,165.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 23,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $1,225,536.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,301,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,441,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 238,092 shares of company stock worth $12,715,251.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

