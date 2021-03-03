GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target Raised to $39.00

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on GFL Environmental from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on GFL Environmental from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC increased their price target on GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered GFL Environmental from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at $32.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.83 and a 200 day moving average of $25.05. GFL Environmental has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. As a group, analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GFL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,862,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 13,807.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,667 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,066,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,201,000 after acquiring an additional 911,541 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,036,000. Finally, ADW Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,784,000 after acquiring an additional 660,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.