Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given New $85.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SNAP. Cowen upped their target price on Snap from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Snap from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Snap from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Snap from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.21.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $64.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.30 billion, a PE ratio of -86.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.19. Snap has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $911.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.44 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 47,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $2,967,162.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,873,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,029,615.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jared Grusd sold 52,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $2,660,039.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,735,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,421,819.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 238,092 shares of company stock worth $12,715,251.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Snap by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,294,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,907,000 after purchasing an additional 19,250 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $797,000. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $499,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

