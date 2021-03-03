Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) PT Lowered to $200.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CGJTF. Scotiabank raised shares of Cargojet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Cargojet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cargojet from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cargojet from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $236.67.

OTCMKTS:CGJTF opened at $134.45 on Tuesday. Cargojet has a 1-year low of $59.15 and a 1-year high of $186.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.72 and a 200 day moving average of $159.12.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

