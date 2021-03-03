Royce & Associates LP Raises Stock Position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INVA. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Innoviva during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innoviva during the third quarter worth about $111,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Innoviva during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innoviva during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Innoviva during the third quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Shares of Innoviva stock opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. Innoviva, Inc. has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $15.62. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 146.75 and a current ratio of 146.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.48.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INVA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Innoviva from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

In related news, Director Innoviva, Inc. acquired 1,867,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $6,070,714.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.